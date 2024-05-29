GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metro Rail to prepare detailed project report for revamp of all MRTS stations

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the report is expected to be submitted in about 4-5 months. 

Published - May 29, 2024 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Chennai Metro Rail head office in Chennai. File

A view of Chennai Metro Rail head office in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Chennai Metro Rail will undertake a detailed study on how to develop the facilities for better commuter experience in all the stations of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in the capital city.

At a time when the takeover of MRTS by Chennai Metro Rail seems imminent now, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has been simultaneously concentrating on enhancing station facilities and bringing in commercial development and has drawn up plans in this regard. 

“We have asked Chennai Metro Rail to prepare a detailed project report and that will be an exhaustive study identifying the shortfalls in the facilities required for commuters in each of the MRTS stations and will suggest ways to improve it. For instance, the report will mention which areas need additional escalators and lifts and how to maintain them better,” an official of CUMTA said.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they will float bids for the DPR once the model code of conduct ends and will choose a consultant to do the study. They are expected to submit the report in about 4-5 months. 

The report will also look at the neighbourhood area development in each station. “The area around each station and its access has to get better. Commuters should have a convenient footpath without obstructions to walk down to the station. The report will focus on this aspect as well,” the official said. 

CUMTA has also prepared a blueprint for optimal utilization of station space and to have commercial development, he added.

CUMTA awaits the in-principle approval from the Railway Board for the take over of MRTS and they are expecting it could come in another two months.

“We have finished the concept paper for commercial development of 18 stations. Though the takeover process will be entirely over only in a couple of years, we want commuters to gradually see improvements in stations and hence we are doing the preparatory work and keeping things ready before the in-principle approval and the signing of MoU in this regard,” he added. 

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Metro Rail / public transport

