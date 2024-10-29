GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metro Rail to put up signage at platform level to facilitate quick exit from stations

Updated - October 29, 2024 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar

For many Chennai Metro Rail commuters, especially, first-time travellers, it could be quite a challenge to figure out which exit to use to reach their destination. To address this concern, Chennai Metro Rail plans to put up additional signage in the platform level of stations.

Spread over a 54-km network, Chennai Metro Rail currently has 21 underground and 20 elevated stations which is operational in the phase I and phase I extension network. 

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), most of the stations have been constructed with four entry / exit points and in the concourse level, there is signage about the nearest landmarks from each entry / exit point.

Officials said they have often received complaints from passengers that they were finding it difficult to identify the entry/exit point they have to use to get to their destination. This issue is more pronounced in the underground stations than in the elevated ones, including Thirumangalam, Thousand Lights, Government Estate, AG DMS and Chennai Central. 

Since the stations are vast structures, the passengers are left to walk long distances if they end up in the opposite end and this irks them. “Hence, we have decided to put up signage about the name of the road and the nearest landmarks of each entry/exit point at the platform level itself near the escalators and elevators. As soon as passengers alight from the train, they can identify the direction in which they have to walk to exit the station. This will make it easier for them,” an official said. CMRL has floated tenders for the project and the contractor will be in place by the end of next month. Subsequently, the work will commence, he added. 

By February or March next year, the work will be completed, officials said. 

Published - October 29, 2024 07:53 pm IST

