Chennai Metro Rail to get rid of most ticket vending machines

There are nearly 140 ticket vending machines installed in 41 stations, plans are on cards to remove about 80 machines

Sunitha Sekar CHENNAI
September 06, 2022 15:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A dysfunctional ticket vending machine at Vadapalani Metro Rail station in Chennai on September 6, 2022 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

ADVERTISEMENT

After spending several lakhs of rupees on procurement and installation, Chennai Metro Rail plans to do away with majority of the ticket vending machines (TVM) in stations across the phase I and phase I extension projects owing to technical glitches.

There are a total of 41 stations — both underground and elevated — in these two projects and in each station, there are at least 3-4 such machines. These machines were first installed in the phase I project to ensure that commuters do not have to wait in queue to buy a ticket from the operator. Sources said, there are nearly 140 TVMs installed in 41 stations; they plan to remove most of them and retain only about 60 of them.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they stopped using TVMs during the pandemic for safety of commuters; gradually, as normalcy resumed, these machines started functioning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We decided to remove most of the machines because of various technical issues. Now, we have smart cards and QR Code tickets. So, we plan to remove them from the stations. Some of them will still be available for recharging the smart cards alone,” an official said.

Also Read
Commuters wait in long queues at Metro stations as ticket vending machines are not working

Ever since the phase I project was inaugurated in 2015, commuters have been facing problems in using the TVMs. Credit or debit cards cannot be used and many currency notes were rejected too. Many commuters have repeatedly flagged this issue on social media too.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Each machine will cost at least a few lakhs but from the beginning, we have had some issue or the other with TVMs. After the pandemic, a majority of the machines were not functioning. Even now, the ones that operate will only help in recharging the smart cards. We have begun to rely more on the QR code system now apart from the smart cards,” a source said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Chennai Metro Rail

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app