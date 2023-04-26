HamberMenu
Chennai Metro Rail to fix nets to keep pigeons away

Cleaning the trains of pigeon droppings is proving to be a daunting task for the workers at the Koyambedu depot; special detergent has to be used to wipe out the bird droppings

April 26, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Metro trains go through daily cleaning that takes nearly 30 minutes at Koyambedu depot.

| Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In a couple of months, trains of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) parked in the depot in Koyambedu will get a protective covering to keep the pigeons away. CMRL will get a huge net with spikes installed across the stabling and workshop sheds in the depot.

Of the 52 trains that have been procured for Metro Rail’s phase I and phase I extension, 45 are in operation. These trains go through rigorous cleaning before they enter the stations. But for sometime now, the workers involved in cleaning the trains have been finding it a daunting task to wipe out the pigeon droppings.

“The pigeon droppings can affect the train’s surface over time and even the colour as it is corrosive. While the trains are cleaned in the washing plant, these stains are hard to remove and the workers have to use special detergent liquid to clean them. Hence, we have called for tenders now and the selected firm will fix the net with spikes and complete the work in a few months,” an official said.

Trains go through daily cleaning that takes nearly 30 minutes. Extensive cleaning lasting 8 to 12 hours is done once every few months. For phase II project, the depot has been designed in such a way so as to ensure that there is no space for pigeons, the officials added.

