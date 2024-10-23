GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metro Rail to build only one entry/exit point at Porur Bypass station in the phase II project

In the Porur Bypass station situated on Mount Poonamallee Road, CMRL is building one entry/exit point in the direction of Poonamallee towards Porur because the Porur lake is on the other side of the road, says an official

Published - October 23, 2024 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar

While all stations in the Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project will have two entry/exit points for commuters, Porur Bypass station alone will have only one entry/exit.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, usually, they build entry/exit structures on both sides of the road to ensure that commuters find it easy to alight and leave a station and proceed to their respective destinations.

“In the Porur Bypass station situated on Mount Poonamallee Road, we are building only one entry/exit point (in the direction of Poonamallee towards Porur). This is because the Porur lake is on the other side of the road,” an official said.

Similarly, at Mullaithottam station, there will be only one entry/exit station initially due to land acquisition issues. “But eventually, once the land is acquired, we will build the other entry/exit structure here,” an official said.

In the 45-km phase I project, while most of the stations are constructed with four entry/exit points, a few of the stations, including Alandur, Nanganallur and Chennai airport have only one entry/exit point.

The viaduct work between Poonamallee and Porur which began years ago is still under way and yet to be completed. The station work is also lagging behind at some of the locations on this stretch, sources said.

In the ₹63,246-crore phase II project, Porur Bypass station is a part of corridor 4, which begins at Poonamallee and terminates at Light House spanning a distance of 26.1 km. On a small section of this corridor, Poonamallee to Porur, the train operations will commence for commuters late next year and this is built as an elevated stretch. Work is afoot on the other two corridors of the project — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3 covering a distance of 45.4 km) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5 covering a distance of 44.6 km) and in different stages of construction.

