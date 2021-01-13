Chennai Metro Rail to build depot at Poonamallee for phase II project

Chennai Metro Rail plans to build a huge depot for maintenance of trains for the corridor between Light House and Poonamallee for the phase II project.
This depot will have a facility for 24 tracks that can fit six coach trains. According to the detailed project report, it will be set up at an estimated cost of ₹225 crore.
Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) plans to start the construction of the phase II project this year and hence, has been floating various tenders. The depot needs to be ready first in order to accommodate the manufactured trains once they arrive in the city.
The contract for the depot would be awarded within three to four months, sources said. CMRL officials said they planned to operate services between Poonamallee and Power House initially. “The stretch between Poonamallee and Power House is an elevated stretch and will be constructed quickly within four years. There are only two depots, with the biggest one at Madhavaram and the other at Poonamallee,” an official said. The detailed project report indicates that 17 hectares will be required for the depot and staff quarters.
For both Madhavaram and Poonamallee depots and other facilities, CMRL plans to acquire nearly 40 hectares of land in total.
