Chennai Metro Rail to begin study on upgrading Thirumayilai and Tiruvallikeni MRTS stations

January 16, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail will soon begin a study to carry out the upgradation of two MRTS stations in the city in the coming months. Thirumayilai and Tiruvallikeni MRTS stations will be taken up for improvement work, which would likely benefit commuters.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), steps are on to finalise an agency that will undertake a study to evaluate the facilities in these two stations, the ways to modernise them, the estimated cost for it and a detailed plan of how to execute the work.

“We made another inspection early this month and have written to railways asking them to give permission to the respective agency to study both these stations. Once we finish the study, we plan to start the station improvement work at Thirumayilai and Tiruvallikeni which include all passenger facilities from better security to maintenance. Depending on when we get the approval, work will begin and it will go on for about six months or even one year considering how massive each station is,” an official said.

Though the talks about CMRL taking over MRTS has been on the cards for more than a decade now, there were discussions and changes made to this plan over time. But last month, it was finally decided that CMRL would gain control of the MRTS operations after the formal agreement between Southern Railway and the Tamil Nadu government is signed.

Officials said they chose Thirumayilai and Tiruvallikeni stations because of their location and footfall. “Tiruvallikeni MRTS station is situated close to the Marina beach and if it is modernised it will be help thousands of commuters. At Thirumayilai, there is also a Chennai Metro Rail station planned as part of the upcoming phase II project and we are trying to integrate it with the MRTS station. Since Mylapore is one of the important hubs in the city, upgrading the Thirumayilai MRTS station and also having a multimodal integration with Chennai Metro Rail station will be convenient for commuters,” another official said.