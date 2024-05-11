Chennai Metro Rail terminates contract over delay in installation of platform screen doors

Chennai Metro Rail has terminated the contract of Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Company Limited over the delay in execution of work in the upcoming phase II project work.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they had awarded the contract to the company in March last year for the installation of platform screen doors for one of the corridors of the project — Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4). These doors, which had been installed in the phase I project, will be put up in the phase II project too as a preventive measure to safeguard passengers from entering the track.

“We were very unhappy as there was barely any progress in the work and hence we decided to terminate the contract. We have a deadline to meet. We have to launch the stretch from Poonamallee to Porur by the end of 2025 and hence need to expedite the work,” an official said.

The company had a few logistics issues and some of their staff could not get visas to come down to the city for work, another official said. “We have not finalised yet as to if we are floating a fresh tender and issuing a change order [wherein an existing contractor in the phase II project will be given this additional work]. It will be decided shortly,” he said.

Another source said they had issued multiple letters to the company in the past regarding the delay and they were not satisfied with the response.

The corridor 4, construction of which is under way, is built as a combination of both elevated and underground stretches. The elevated stretch starts at Poonamallee and ends at Kodambakkam and beyond Kodambakkam till Light House, it will be an underground stretch. For the elevated and underground stretches, the contractor had to install half-height and full height platform screen doors.

