Chennai Metro Rail suffers losses to the tune of ₹254 crore

December 23, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail has suffered losses to the tune of ₹254 crore due to the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung that hit the city early this month.

From massive machines like cranes to devices like point machines, be it in the existing phase I project or the upcoming phase II project, the impact of rains, wind and flooding from Cyclone Michaung has affected various equipment.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), while they have incurred losses to the tune of ₹254 crore, the insurance covers nearly 80-85 per cent of the damages.

“While we continued operating train services across the 54-km network in the phase I and phase I extension projects throughout those few days, we also had to face the wrath of the cyclone. Some of the equipment like point machines, panels and station roofs have to be repaired. Besides, in the phase II project, machines like cranes and gantry have to be fixed. This is going to take a while but we are trying to restore everything at the earliest,” an official said.

Also, many of the roads laid before monsoon got damaged by floods and they would be relaid during the next 10 days, the work for which has already begun, officials said.

Though trains were running even when heavy rains lashed the city and floods occurred, one of the main issues faced by commuters was access to some of the stations and parking lots. For instance, it was difficult for passengers to get to Arumbakkam Metro Rail station since the access roads were all inundated. At St. Thomas Mount Metro station too, it was again an issue for passengers to reach the facility, as both the parking lot and the entry point had heavy waterlogging.