Chennai Metro Rail starts tunnelling at Chetpet for a 700-metre stretch till Sterling Road

September 19, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The work is expected to be completed in six to eight months and soil tests were conducted twice for every 25 metres to know the geology and use a TBM suitable for the prevailing conditions, CMRL officials say

The Hindu Bureau

As the work to build underground network of Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase 2 project gains momentum, the tunnelling work has begun at Chetpet too now.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the TBM, which has been named “Siruvani”, started last week the tunnelling work for 700 metres from Chetpet to Sterling Road. It will bore underneath the Cooum for a small stretch before reaching Sterling Road. 

“Shortly, within a few weeks, the tunnelling underneath the Adyar is expected to start. Building the tunnel between Chetpet and Sterling Road may not be as challenging as the one in Adyar. Siruvani will tunnel at a maximum depth of 21 metres and will go through some depth variations. The boring depth below the Cooum will be around 13 metres,” an official said. It will take about 6 to 8 months to complete the work on the Chetpet-Sterling Road stretch. “We conducted soil tests twice for every 25 metres to know the geology and use a TBM suitable for the prevailing conditions,” another official said. 

The tunnelling work took off in the city first at Madhavaram. Following that, the tunnel boring machines (TBM) were launched in other locations too such as Greenways Road and Light House. 

With a combination of underground and elevated stretches, the ₹61,843-crore Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 project will be created for a length of 116 km and will have three corridors— Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.

