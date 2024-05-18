Chennai Metro Rail starts installation of overhead equipment for Phase II project

With 2025-end as the deadline for launching a section of Phase II project, Chennai Metro Rail has begun work to install overhead equipment (OHE) on the stretch between Poonamallee and Porur.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the work has started recently and is now gaining momentum. “While the construction work along the Poonamallee - Porur stretch has been underway, we are also simultaneously focusing on the installation of systems like OHE. The installation began a few weeks ago and is progressing at a fairly good pace,” an official said.

Sources said the installation of masts (one of the components of OHE) is now being carried out in the viaduct between Poonamallee and Porur, and out of nearly 500 masts, about 200 masts have been erected so far.

“In the depot coming up at Poonamallee where train maintenance and repairs will be done, majority of the OHE work has been completed. Next, we will start the wiring and other related work along the viaduct shortly. The final job is to energise the stretch after which the trials with trains can start when they arrive in August,” a source said.

In the ₹61,843-crore-phase II project, Corridor 4 runs from Poonamallee to Light House and of this, one part — from Poonamallee to Porur — will be operational first by the end of 2025. Though the construction of stations and the viaduct have been going on for a long time , in the past one month, it has slowed down a bit as the hundreds of workers decided to return home for casting their vote for the Lok Sabha election. The construction work aside, the laying of track too has been in progress in the stretch for a while now.