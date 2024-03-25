ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro Rail services to run till 1 a.m. tomorrow due to IPL match

March 25, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

After 11.00 p.m., train services will only start from Government Estate Metro and run towards Chennai Central Metro, where passengers can switch over to the Green Line, says press release

The Hindu Bureau

On account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match that will be held at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Tuesday at 7.30 p.m., Metro Rail services will run till 1 a.m. on Wednesday to help those attending the match to return home.

Since there will be long queues, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has advised passengers to purchase an online ticket, according to a press release. After the match, the counters  in the Government Estate and Chennai Central Metro stations will only issue single-journey tickets for ₹40 and ₹50, and commuters can get off at any station.

“After 11.00 p.m., train services will only start from Government Estate Metro and run towards Chennai Central Metro, where passengers can switch over to the Green Line (towards Anna Nagar, Koyambedu etc.,),” the release said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US