Chennai Metro Rail services to run till 1 a.m. tomorrow due to IPL match

March 25, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

On account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match that will be held at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Tuesday at 7.30 p.m., Metro Rail services will run till 1 a.m. on Wednesday to help those attending the match to return home.

Since there will be long queues, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has advised passengers to purchase an online ticket, according to a press release. After the match, the counters in the Government Estate and Chennai Central Metro stations will only issue single-journey tickets for ₹40 and ₹50, and commuters can get off at any station.

“After 11.00 p.m., train services will only start from Government Estate Metro and run towards Chennai Central Metro, where passengers can switch over to the Green Line (towards Anna Nagar, Koyambedu etc.,),” the release said.