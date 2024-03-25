GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Metro Rail services to run till 1 a.m. tomorrow due to IPL match

After 11.00 p.m., train services will only start from Government Estate Metro and run towards Chennai Central Metro, where passengers can switch over to the Green Line, says press release

March 25, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match that will be held at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Tuesday at 7.30 p.m., Metro Rail services will run till 1 a.m. on Wednesday to help those attending the match to return home.

Since there will be long queues, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has advised passengers to purchase an online ticket, according to a press release. After the match, the counters  in the Government Estate and Chennai Central Metro stations will only issue single-journey tickets for ₹40 and ₹50, and commuters can get off at any station.

“After 11.00 p.m., train services will only start from Government Estate Metro and run towards Chennai Central Metro, where passengers can switch over to the Green Line (towards Anna Nagar, Koyambedu etc.,),” the release said. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.