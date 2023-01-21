Chennai Metro Rail services disrupted for a few hours

January 21, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail services were disrupted for a few hours owing to a technical issue on Saturday morning. The direct train services between Central Metro and Airport Metro stations were stopped briefly between 6.45 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the trains were delayed and services between Wimco Nagar and Airport and those between Central Metro and St. Thomas Mount were operated at a frequency of six minutes. “It was rectified soon and we restored the direct train service between Central Metro and Airport,“ an official said.