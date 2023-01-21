ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro Rail services disrupted for a few hours

January 21, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metro Rail services were disrupted for a few hours owing to a technical issue on Saturday morning. The direct train services between Central Metro and Airport Metro stations were stopped briefly between 6.45 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the trains were delayed and services between Wimco Nagar and Airport and those between Central Metro and St. Thomas Mount were operated at a frequency of six minutes.  “It was rectified soon and we restored the direct train service between Central Metro and Airport,“ an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US