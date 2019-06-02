Chennai Metro Rail service from 4.30 a.m. on June 2 for UPSC exam

On June 2, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will commence services at 4.30 a.m. with a frequency of a train available every half-an-hour till 6 a.m to help those writing the UPSC examinations. After that, there will be a train every seven minutes.

Usually on Sundays, Chennai Metro Rail starts services only at 8 a.m.

According to a release, “In connection with facilitating students appearing for UPSC civil services exam, CMRL Metro Train Services will commence tomorrow [02.06.2019] from 04:30 hrs to 23:00 hrs as per weekdays timing.”