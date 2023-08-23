Chennai Metro Rail records a nearly 25% surge in ridership in last six months

August 23, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the last six months, Metro Rail has recorded a nearly 25% rise in commuters traffic, growing from an average of 2.13 lakh travellers a day in January to 2.66 lakh a day in July.

Chennai Central Metro, a transport hub, sustained its position as the busiest station, and in July, it was used by an average of 23,473 passengers a day. Following this, Thirumangalam Metro, which is used by people from numerous areas including Thirumangalam, Retteri, Kolathur, Padi, and Mogappair, witnessed an average of 13,934 commuters a day.

The inter-modal integration at Guindy Metro, connecting it to the suburban station, resulted in it recording an average of 13,112 passengers a day. While Airport Metro, which is used by southern suburbs residents, including those from Tambaram and Chromepet, had 13,088 commuters, Thousand Lights Metro was used by an average of 11,219 commuters a day in July.

Data shows that in terms of absolute numbers of passengers, yet again, Chennai Central Metro was at the top, registering an average increase of 4,114 commuters per day from January to July. Next in line is Thousand Lights Metro, which added 3,229 commuters per day during this period, followed by Guindy Metro, where an additional 3,001 commuters travelled per day.

Interestingly, in terms of percentage increase, it was Shenoy Nagar Metro that recorded the highest of 45.1% rise in ridership. The Nanganallur Metro came second, registering a 42.8% growth. Arumbakkam and Thousand Lights Metros saw a 40.6% and 40.4% rise in footfalls respectively.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), recent initiatives such as parking space expansion and adding last-mile connectivity options, such as mini-buses and electric autorickshaws, helped improve ridership.

“Recently, CMRL staff visited various educational institutions in the city, gave students an idea about the system and spoke to them about fares and the benefits of travelling in our trains. As a result, Thousand Lights Metro now sees an average of 11,219 commuters a day – a combination of working professionals from government and private offices and college students. We are surprised to see the rise in footfall in Shenoy Nagar Metro, which we think is owing to the opening of the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Park,” an official said.