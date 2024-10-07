ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro Rail records 4 lakh passengers on October 6

Published - October 07, 2024 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

This is the highest single-day footfall the system has registered so far

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 4 lakh commuters used the Chennai Metro Rail system on Sunday when the Indian Air Force air show was held at Marina beach, the highest single-day footfall the system has seen so far.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), some of the stations that saw a high footfall include Government Estate, Chennai Airport, Thirumangalam, Koyambedu, and Chennai Central. People from various parts of the city took the Metro to avoid the traffic and reach the beach for the show. The crowding was much worse in the afternoon when people were returning from the show.

Clean-up woes

While commuters were pushed and pulled, the station staff also found it extremely difficult to regulate the crowd. One of the biggest challenges the staff had after normalcy was restored was cleaning the Government Estate Metro Rail station, a staff said.

“This station especially was in very poor shape, and we had to carry out extensive cleaning overnight to ensure commuters can use the station the next day. While cleaning, we found that many commuters urinated on the platform and below the escalators as well. It was a tough job,” he added. The door frame metal detector had to be repaired too. 

