Chennai Metro Rail ready to resume services if allowed, says CMRL

Precautionary measures implemented in all stations across the city: officials

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has been making elaborate arrangements to resume services as and when the State government issues orders.

The agency has been making arrangements, including disinfecting stations and floor markers for physical distancing. The Ministry of Home Affairs had indicated on Monday that Metro Rail services may be allowed to recommence and fresh guidelines would be announced, adding that the State government should approve of the same.

Sources at CMRL said irrespective of when the permission comes, the stations were ready for operation. “Floor markers have been placed at all 32 stations, starting from the entry point till the point where the passenger boards the trains. Since there are CCTV cameras everywhere, we can monitor passenger movement to make sure physical distancing norms are maintained,” a source said.

“Of course, before a passenger enters, as required, temperature checks will be done and sanitisers will also be provided. We are prepared so that any time the government gives the nod, we can restart services,” he said.

Revised train frequency

But the number of seconds the trains stop in each station would likely be increased, sources said.

Before the lockdown was enforced, Chennai Metro was running trains every five minutes during peak hours. But now the number of people who will take these services may come down as many are working from home.

“Workers are continuously disinfecting every station ever since the lockdown was imposed. In addition, trial runs have also been carried out to make sure trains are operational, and there are no glitches when services resume,” another source said.

According to CMRL officials, the frequency and the number of seconds the trains stop in every station will be decided soon. “The government has to first announce that operations can resume. We have only been planning everything so that we are ready whenever they want us to resume services,” an official said.