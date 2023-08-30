Chennai Metro Rail plans to put up signages in three transport hubs soon to give directions to commuters

August 30, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

To provide directions to the nearest Metro Rail station for those coming into the city by trains and buses, Chennai Metro Rail plans to put up signages in Chennai Central Railway station, Chennai Egmore Railway station and Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus soon.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), lakhs of passengers enter and leave the city by trains and buses everyday and many of them may not be aware of the nearest location of the Metro Rail station. Hence, Chennai Metro Rail will fix signages in these locations soon.

The signage will not only show passengers directions to the closest Metro station but also display the fares, frequency of trains, timings and routes to some of the important locations in the city as well. “We have decided to fix the signage after doing a survey recently,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a lot of floating population and it is possible that many people may not know our train timings and fares. The idea is, before they exit the railway station or bus terminus, we want them to know Chennai Metro trains too are available to commute within the city. Since we start as early as 5 a.m. and the services end only at midnight, it could benefit a lot of passengers to travel quickly,” he added.

Officials said, they will write to the railway authorities and CMDA to seek approval to put up the signages.

Since these three stations are transport hubs, Chennai Metro Rail wanted to implement this initiative here to increase the patronage further. While Chennai Central Metro Rail station’s footfall on an average is 23,473 passengers a day, at Chennai Egmore Metro Rail station and CMBT Metro Rail station, the average ridership a day is 6,043 passengers and 7,379 passengers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.