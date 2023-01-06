Chennai Metro Rail plans to introduce WhatsApp e-ticket

January 06, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Soon, commuters can just flash their WhatsApp tickets through Chennai Metro Rail gates and take a ride.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), they are planning to bring out WhatsApp based e-ticket shortly in Phase I and Phase I Extension project, whose network covers nearly 54 km of the city.

“Commuters will have to send a message to a WhatsApp number following which they will be given the travel options. Once a commuter keys in the origin and destination stations, they will be directed to the payment gateway where they can use net banking mobile wallets, credit or debit cards. Subsequently, they will be able to download the ticket. Commuters can generate the ticket in no time,” an official said.

This WhatsApp number will be displayed in stations, trains and social media, another official said. While at first this number will be used to generate tickets, later, frequently asked questions or general information too may be available for commuters.

“Since the number of people using our system has spiked in recent months, there are serpentine queues to buy a token or top-up the smart card, particularly during peak hours or before a long weekend. Hence, we think it is good to introduce WhatsApp e-ticket so that commuters can purchase it even before reaching the station to save time and head to board the train,” he said.

This facility was introduced in Bengaluru and Hyderabad Metro Rail systems last year.

Initially, when Chennai Metro Rail system commenced operations in the city in 2015, only tokens and smart cards were available for commuters. It was only during the pandemic that the CMRL introduced QR code tickets to make it a contactless transacton. But though the number of complaints had reduced, some commuters still continue to face glitches in using QR code tickets.