Chennai Metro Rail plans height modification and installation of flood gates in phase II network stations

January 03, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

After facing severe inundation due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung in numerous locations across the city, Chennai Metro Rail has planned to increase the height of entry / exit structures in elevated stations and install flood gates in all underground stations in the upcoming 116-km network phase II project.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), in all the elevated stations in the phase II project, the height of entry / exit structures will go up by two feet over and above the high flood level. “Until now, we had plans to keep that height only for some stations. But looking at what the city witnessed this time, we changed the plans and decided to increase the height for all elevated stations throughout the network. This time, we inspected the areas during the floods and observed the level of water and noted it for each location,” an official said.

In the underground stations, flood gates to prevent entry of water were earlier planned only at some of the stations. Now, that plan too has been modified and this facility will be provided in all underground stations. “Manual flood barriers will be fixed in all underground stations but in Light House and Adyar Junction stations alone, we will have both manual and automatic flood gates which will be at a height of two metres to stop entry of water,” another official said.

Kurian Joseph, an environmental engineer and director of the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management, Anna University, said, while it may be challenging to predict the future climate extremities beyond a point, it is a fair approach to raise the height of the entry / exit structures. “It would be good to have such plans while building huge infrastructure like mass rapid transit system so that commuters can access them if needed or so that the facilities don’t get damaged because of flooding,” he said.

