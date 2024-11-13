ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro Rail phase II: BEML bids lowest to manufacture 70 driverless trains

Published - November 13, 2024 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

As part of the first contract that was awarded two years ago, the first driverless train was delivered last month, and it is currently being tested at the depot

The Hindu Bureau

BEML Limited, a company under the Ministry of Defence, is the lowest bidder for building train sets as part of one of the contracts for Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the ₹63,246 crore phase II project has three corridors, Chennai Metro Rail has divided the contracts for production of its three-coach driverless trains. As part of the first contract that was awarded two years ago, the first driverless train was delivered last month, and it is currently being tested at the depot.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), BEML is the lowest bidder for the second contract for building train sets for a part of corridor 3 (Madhavaram to SIPCOT) and corridor 5 (Madhavaram to Sholinganallur) of the phase II project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some approvals were needed to award this contract. While one of the approvals has come through, the contract will be awarded only after a high-level committee comprising members of the State government gives the nod. This may be done by the end of this month or early next month, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Under the second contract (for manufacturing trains for phase II project), the firm will manufacture 210 coaches or 70 three coach trains. They will be given two years before which they will have to deliver all the trains,” an official said. The value of the second contract is around ₹3,600 crore, and the coaches are likely to be manufactured in Bengaluru, sources said.

As part of the first contract, 108 coaches or 36 trains will be needed for running operations in corridor 4 of the phase II project (Light House to Poonamallee). Alstom bagged the contract and the production of these trains are underway now.

Equipped to run at a maximum speed of 90 kmph, these trains can transport about 1,000 every trip, and despite being driverless trains, they will have roving attendants during the early period of train operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US