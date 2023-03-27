Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 stations to have parking facility for two-wheelers and four-wheelers

March 27, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Most of the stations in the Phase 2 project of Chennai Metro Rail will have space for parking vehicles for commuters.

The original plan did not have a provision for parking facility in all stations. But the revised plan has space or procure additional land for parking space.

With a network of 118.9 km, the Phase 2 project has been designed with three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.

“Most of the stations will have space dedicated for parking two-wheeler vehicles. In some large stations or terminal stations, we plan to allocate space for four-wheelers as well. The size of parking lot will vary depending on the size of the station,” an official of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. said. There may be a few stations which will not have parking because there may not be a need for it and the officials said they were working out a detailed plan for parking requirement in stations.

Commuters say parking facility becomes essential in such mass rapid transit stations if there is no last mile connectivity system. In Phase 1 and Phase 1 extension project, there are still stations that do not have minibuses or share autos. Because of this, commuters rely on private transport to shuttle between the station and destination or between their residence and the nearest station.

The officials said they plan to categorise stations in the ₹61,843-crore Phase 2 project as “first mile” and “last mile” stations. Some of the first mile stations include Thirumangalam, Madipakkam and Adambakkam. Some of the last mile stations are Sholinganallur, Taramani and Vadapalani. The officials said they plan to do a study in this regard.

“The first mile stations are those where parking facility will certainly be provided because in these stations, commuters travel from their homes to the closest stations. In the last mile stations, commuters mostly get off to travel to shopping malls, offices or other retail spaces. In the latter too, there will be parking provided, but it can be limited,” an official said.