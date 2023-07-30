ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro Rail mulls introducing more electric vehicles to boost its last-mile connectivity

July 30, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Encouraged by the response to the launch of electric autorickshaw and minibus services from select stations in the last couple of weeks, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. is now planning to introduce these services at more stations

A team of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. is working on a plan to scale up its last-mile connectivity services by strengthening its fleet of electric and share autorickshaws. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Chennai Metro Rail plans to bring in more electric vehicles to several stations to boost its last-mile connectivity.

Though this plan has been in the pipeline for a long time now, it is likely that it will finally become a reality. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), after a surge in the number of travellers in the past couple of weeks after introducing electric autorickshaws and minibuses in select stations, they have become more serious about adding last-mile connectivity vehicles now.

“We want to operate the last-mile connectivity ourselves. Though we do run limited number of electric autorickshaws now, we are mulling doing this on a larger scale and have a combination of both electric and share autorickshaws. Our team is working on a plan. Though permit is not needed for a low capacity electric vehicle, we need registration and other approvals. We are in discussion with the government to get necessary approvals too to launch this project,” an official said.

Little Mount, Alandur, Thirumangalam, Chennai airport, Tiruvottiyur, Government Estate, Koyambedu and Shenoy Nagar are some of the stations from where the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) operates minibuses. Out of all these stations, buses operated from Thirumangalam and Chennai airport are running packed during peak hours and commuters say there is a dire need to strengthen the fleet of buses and autorickshaws from these two stations.

