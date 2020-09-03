Chennai Metro Rail may have trips every 15 minutes

CHENNAI

03 September 2020 00:26 IST

Chennai Metro Rail Limited to begin trials from September 3 to assess the step by step process of how passengers would be handled in order to ensure physical distancing within stations and trains.

When Metro Rail resumes operation on Monday, there is likely to be a train every 15 minutes throughout the day. The first train may start at 8 a.m. and the last one at 8 p.m.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had a detailed meeting with officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited to discuss the Standard Operation Procedure ahead of service resumption.

Trials to assess the step by step process of how passengers would be handled in order to ensure physical distancing within stations and trains would begin on Thursday, sources said. The trials will ensure signalling, track, trains and electrical systems function well without any glitches.

Stations were disinfected almost every other day, and entry points would be guarded to regulate passenger inflow and avoid crowding, another source said. Passenger movement and adherence to physical distancing will be carefully monitored through CCTV cameras.

Officials will ensure that trains run at 50% capacity to maintain physical distancing.

Besides this, hand sanitisers will be provided at all important locations.

Primary concern

“From the time a passenger enters the station and exits at the destination, various arrangements have been made to make sure they feel safe. This is the primary concern now. Frequency and timings of trains can be gradually increased as and when need arises, depending on the patronage,” an official said.

Trains will also stop at each station for longer to allow passengers adequate time to board and ensure that there is no crowding at the doors.