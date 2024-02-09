Chennai Metro Rail Limited to install new ticketing gates in Phase I and Phase I Extension networks

February 09, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) plans to replace the old ticketing gates across the Phase I and Phase I Extension stretches with modern ones.

According to officials of CMRL, with the rise in number of passengers, it will be ideal to change the automatic fare collection (AFC) or ticketing gates in about two to three years. “Every now and then, some of the gates develop glitches. It has become difficult to get spares for them. So, we plan to replace all of them and install the models that will be used for the Phase II project. This will be finished in about three years. We are drafting an estimate and have to seek funds. These gates will be better with some changes and additional features,” an official said.

Sources said about 2.7 lakh to 2.8 lakh passengers travelled by Metro Rail daily, and the Phase I and Phase I Extension networks had nearly 450 ticketing gates. “On many occasions, people are forced to wait in queues because the gates stop working. Even if it is only for a brief time, it delays passengers since they have to wait till we sort the problem,” a source said.

Meanwhile, officials said CMRL was in the process of installing 60 more ticketing gates, and the tenders had been finalised.

“In many stations, such as Guindy, Government Estate, Thousand Lights, and Koyambedu, there is a huge influx of passengers during peak hours, and they have been requesting for additional gates. We are hoping to install them in the stations in the next seven to eight months,” another official said.