Chennai Metro Rail Limited to conduct second survey to improve commuter amenities and ridership

The first such exercise, which happened last year, led to the introduction of a few facilities

February 12, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
At present, about 2.5 lakh passengers use the Metro Rail during the weekdays. Photo: File

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) plans to conduct a second survey to understand commuter needs and improve patronage.

According to officials of CMRL, they will distribute questionnaires to passengers for a period of nearly a month and will try to cover at least 20,000-25,000 persons. The survey is likely to start next week. It will be done throughout the 54-km network in all 41 stations with an aim of improve patronage in both the phase I and phase I extension projects.

“We want to know the profile of passengers who travel with us. So, we will ask them questions including age, profession, reasons for using the Metro, how they travel to and fro from the station, feedback about parking, signage and other services and also general suggestions on ways to improve commuter amenities,” an official said.

At present, about 2.5 lakh passengers use the Metro Rail during the weekdays, and CMRL wants to enhance the ridership further, officials said. This is the second time they are carrying out such a survey, with the first one happening last year, which led to the introduction of a few facilities.

“Signage was improved at stations, last-mile connectivity was added in areas like Manapakkam and Taramani, issues in the parking system were also rectified. It helped us understand the commuters’ needs. Importantly, after implementing their suggestions, we saw a gradual increase in ridership. Hence, we are doing the survey again to improve the services,” the official added.

