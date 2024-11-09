Chennai Metro Rail Limited suspends tunnelling near Kutchery Road due to gas leak

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has stopped tunnelling work near Kutchery Road for the past week due to a gas leak. It had launched two tunnel boring machines (TBM) from Light House for building twin tunnels till Thirumayilai via Kutchery Road. After reaching Kutchery Road, these machines will head toward Thirumayilai without making a breakthrough at the Kutchery Road station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said that about a week ago, when the tunnelling was going on, the staff at the site found that there had been a gas leak and the machines were stopped immediately. “The gas detectors in the tunnel found small amounts of methane and carbon monoxide. Their levels were measured to be 10 ppm (parts per million), which isn’t very alarming. However, we are pumping fresh air into the tunnel and are still looking for the source of the leak in order to plug it. The workers are safe and have not reported any discomfort since the work was suspended immediately,” a source said.

According to CMRL officials, the machine has crossed the church in Santhome and entered Kutchery Road. “We suspect that it may be coming from the soil. The work is being carried out at a depth of about 18 m. Since the levels of the gases are low, it is a minor issue, but we are still investigating. We will rope in an environmental expert if necessary,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tunnelling work between Light House and Thirumayilai is being carried out as part of corridor 4 of the ₹63,246-crore Phase II Project between Light House and Poonamallee.

Possible sources

An official of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said methane could form in anaerobic conditions, where there was little to no oxygen. If there was organic matter in the area a long time ago, soil bacteria could have broken it down, leading to the release of methane. However, he was uncertain about the presence of carbon monoxide, as it contains oxygen and typically does not form in the same way as methane does in such areas.

An environmental expert who did not wish to be named said methane was a flammable gas and carbon monoxide was poisonous. “Methane could be coming from old waste or rubbish dumps in the area. Carbon monoxide isn’t usually found in soil, so it suggests some kind of activity involving the gas may have happened there historically,” he said. Once the gas has been identified, it needs to be removed, and the area must be ventilated to clear the gases, the expert added.

(With inputs from Geetha Srimathi)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.