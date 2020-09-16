Chennai Metro Rail Limited reopens another subway on Anna Salai

Commuters can use the reopened subway from Wallajah Road, Ellis Road, Blackers Road and Anna Salai to reach the concourse area of the Government Estate station.

It has been linked to the Government Estate station after the renovation.

Chennai Metro Rail has renovated and reopened another subway on Anna Salai and connected it with the Government Estate station on Wednesday.

So far, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has rebuilt and given a facelift to various subways in the city and linked them the closest stations, including one at Kilpauk (connecting it to the KMC station), five in Anna Salai (one near the AG-DMS station, two each near the Saidapet and Government Estate stations), two on Poonamallee High Road near the Central Metro station and one in the Broadway Bus Stand (near the High Court station).

Commuters can use the reopened subway from Wallajah Road, Ellis Road, Blackers Road and Anna Salai to reach the concourse area of the Government Estate station.

According to officials of CMRL, CCTV cameras would be installed at various locations in the coming weeks. “This is part of a multi-modal integration plan in which subways and stations will be well connected and commuters can travel without any hassle. The subway has been given a facelift with ACP cladding, granite flooring, wall tiling and better lighting,” an official said.

Besides this, there is also work going on at Anna Nagar near Roundtana to connect the subway with the Anna Nagar East station.