Chennai Metro Rail Limited plans to run coupled three-coach trains on phase II stretches depending on demand

October 08, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

While Chennai Metro Rail Limited has been planning to operate only three-coach trains for the upcoming phase II project initially, it has now made arrangements to couple two trains of three coaches each and run six-coach trains if the demand is very high.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the 116-km phase II project, which will have three corridors, both three-coach and six-coach trains will be operated. But for the first few years, they wanted to run only three-coach trains and have floated bids for it. One contract has been awarded, which the rest are currently being processed.

Now, in the light of the sudden surge in passengers in the phase I and phase I extension projects, officials said they wanted to be prepared to handle similar situations in the phase II project as well. “We will have three-coach trains at first, but there is a way to couple or attach two three-coach trains and operate it as a six-coach one. We will do this if the demand increases as one line after another is launched. Some of the Metro Rail systems abroad have done this too. Some of the three-coach trains can be operated during non-peak hours and coupled three-coach (six-coach) trains will be functional during peak hours,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peak hour crowds

The phase I and phase I extension projects together run for a length of 54 km of the city — from Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount, Washermenpet to Chennai Airport and Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar Depot. After mediocre response during the first few years, the service gained some momentum and now handles an average of about 2.8 lakh passengers daily. While this is still far lesser than the predicted ridership of about 7 lakh commuters a day, the excessive crowding during peak hours has left commuters asking for more trains and better frequency.

“After the approval from the State government, we are seeking funding for the additional trains for the 54-km network now, and the manufactured trains are likely to arrive in another two years,” another official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.