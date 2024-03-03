Chennai Metro Rail Limited mulls constructing multi-storey buildings near stations to rent out

March 03, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the gradual rise in the number of passengers, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CRML) plans to construct buildings near stations and rent them out as either office or retail spaces and entertainment venues to increase revenue.

According to CMRL officials, though nearly 2.97 lakh people use the 54-km Metro Rail network daily nowadays, it is important to identify ways of boosting revenue instead of solely relying on ticket fares.

CMRL has already rented out small spaces for shops, cafes, and restaurants at some stations in the phase I project. They now want to construct multi-storey buildings to rent out. Officials said they had identified spaces at Arumbakkam, Nehru Park, and Saidapet Metro stations, and the construction would begin shortly.

In Nehru Park Metro station, a nine-floor tower, with a total built-up area of 5,264 sq.m, will come up. Officials said they had floated bids for licensing the spaces, which would most likely end up being used as offices. “At Saidapet Metro station, we are planning on constructing a two-storey building and will use it as a commercial complex, complete with landscaping and horticultural work. Interestingly, this building will come up over the tunnel at Saidapet, and we have just floated bids for the project,” an official said.

At Arumbakkam Metro station, the CMRL has identified a 1,666-sq.m space and plans to construct a seven-storey building with a built-up area of 3,142 sq.m. “We have been holding discussions, and there are plans to make this space a mini-mall or entertainment centre, with gaming and other options. The tender is under evaluation now, and we will finalise the plan soon,” another official said.

Apart from these plans, CMRL has also been increasing its revenue by allowing firms to prefix or suffix their company names to a station’s name.