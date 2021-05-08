Chennai Metro Rail Limited halts services from May 10 till May 24

CHENNAI

08 May 2021 23:49 IST

In the wake of the State government announcing a full lockdown between May 10 and 24, Chennai Metro Rail Limited has announced suspension of Metro Train services during this period.

According to a CMRL release, it will be suspending Metro services from 4 a.m. on May 10 to 4 a.m. on May 24. On May 9, the holiday timetable will be followed with a 10-minute interval between trains.

Advertising

Advertising