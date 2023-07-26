Chennai Metro Rail Limited finalises Tata Projects as contractor for Villivakkam-Kolathur underground stretch

July 26, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Underground construction work for Chennai Metro Rail is expected to start soon in areas like Villivakkam and Kolathur. In what is one of the most important and last of the civil contracts to be finalised for the phase II project, Tata Projects has become the lowest bidder to build one of the underground stretches that links areas like Villivakkam and Kolathur.

The whole project will span around 116 km across the city, and the three corridors that will be part of the project are Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3: 45.4 km), Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4: 26.1 km) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5: 44.6 km). Here, Tata Projects placed the lowest bid to build the underground stretch from Kolathur to Villivakkam, a key stretch of corridor 5.

The stretch will be underground, covers a distance of about 5 km and will make stops at five locations – Kolathur, Srinivasa Nagar, Villivakkam, Villivakkam Bus Terminus, and Villivakkam MTH Road.

When the project becomes a reality after a few years, commuters in areas like Villivakkam and Kolathur can skip traffic to reach destinations in the north, such as Madhavaram, and those in the south, including Madipakkam, Medavakkam and Sholinganallur, quickly.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, though they know the lowest bidder now, the contract will be awarded in some weeks, after a few formalities are completed. “The firm will be given a few months to mobilise the workers, tunnel boring machines and other equipment,” an official added.

Tunnelling work has already started in some locations on corridor 3 such as Madhavaram, Venugopal Nagar, Greenways Road and Chetpet.