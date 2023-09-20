Chennai Metro Rail Limited begins relaying stretch of Arcot Road between Vadapalani and Porur

September 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

After numerous complaints from commuters, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has begun relaying the pothole-ridden stretch of Arcot Road between Porur and Vadapalani.

According to officials of CMRL, they started the relaying work on Arcot Road on Tuesday, and the work will be completed for the stretch till Porur in the next 20 days. “We have taken cognisance of the issue, and the contractor has begun work. We are monitoring the work and will ensure there is no compromise in quality as well,” an official said.

The Hindu had reported last week about the plight and distress of commuters who travel frequently through the stretch. On Tuesday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he would be conducting inspections to take stock of the condition of the city’s roads.

For several months now, travel on the stretch between Vadapalani and Porur has been marred by not just congestion due to reduced road width but also by the poor quality, pothole-ridden roads.

Smritika Srinivasan, a resident of Vadapalani and an urban planner, said she dreaded walking from her residence to Vadapalani Metro as Arcot Road was in a terrible condition, with no discernible footpath. “The five to seven minute walk is difficult. I would have to be very cautious while I walked on the carriageway, since there were no footpaths. I have witnessed a few persons losing their balance while riding two-wheelers. There are also students heading to their schools on bicycles on this road,” she said, adding that, “After a bout of heavy showers, the condition worsens, and the road is not just unmotorable but becomes unsafe as the potholes become obscured.”

