ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro Rail launches helpline for women commuters

March 09, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metro Rail has launched a dedicated helpline for women- 155370 - on Friday. 

The number will provide 24X7 assistance for women commuters travelling in the Chennai Metro Rail network and has been started to improve the safety of women and those who face any issues can call this number, according to a press release. “This helpline offers a range of services, including emergency response, ensuring women have access to timely help whenever needed. Presently, this number is activated on BSNL network and activation on other networks is in progress,” the release said.

Recently, Chennai Metro Rail also introduced the pink squad wherein women trained in martial arts go on rounds in stations and trains to see if women passengers need any assistance. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US