Chennai Metro Rail launches helpline for women commuters

March 09, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail has launched a dedicated helpline for women- 155370 - on Friday.

The number will provide 24X7 assistance for women commuters travelling in the Chennai Metro Rail network and has been started to improve the safety of women and those who face any issues can call this number, according to a press release. “This helpline offers a range of services, including emergency response, ensuring women have access to timely help whenever needed. Presently, this number is activated on BSNL network and activation on other networks is in progress,” the release said.

Recently, Chennai Metro Rail also introduced the pink squad wherein women trained in martial arts go on rounds in stations and trains to see if women passengers need any assistance.