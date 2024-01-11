Chennai Metro Rail launches a 30 metre long U girder at OMR

January 11, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail launched a 30 metre-long ‘U girder’ with a puller axle system on Wednesday at one of its sites in the IT corridor as part of the construction of phase II project.

Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project covers a long stretch of the OMR in the corridor 3–Madhavaram to SIPCOT in Siruseri via Sholinganallur. In this corridor, Madhavaram to Taramani is planned as an underground stretch and from Taramani onwards, the corridor becomes elevated till SIPCOT.

The building of this elevated stretch between Taramani and SIPCOT has been in progress for many months and as part of the viaduct construction, this U girder has been placed in OMR.

The 30 metre long ‘U girder’ (a precast structure used for construction of viaduct) is the longest span launched here so far and it has been done for building the viaduct in OMR. It has been launched using an advanced puller axle system for the transportation and erection at a height of 20 metres between Okkiyampet and Karapakkam in OMR, according to a press release.

In this stretch from Nehru Nagar to Sholinganallur where in one of the locations the ‘U girder has been placed, L&T has been carrying out the construction. Officials said, this puller axle is a special fabricated trailer which was made with 12 axles, each with 8 tyres totaling 96 tyres.

“The entire process marks a historic milestone in the Indian metro construction landscape, showcasing the capabilities and expertise of the CMRL & Larson & Toubro project team,” the release said.

