Chennai Metro Rail joins Open Network for Digital Commerce

February 03, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has now joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and this will allow commuters to book their metro ride and first and last mile connectivity from one mobile app.

Since CMRL and other apps like Rapido, Namma Yatri and redBus are available on the ONDC network now, a commuter will not only be able to book auto rides [in Rapido or Namma Yatri] but also can purchase metro tickets on these apps.

Nitin Nair, senior vice president of ONDC said, “If you open any of these apps, it will offer metro tickets too. We are currently in seven cities, with over 2 lakh drivers registered, 45 lakh riders. Through this, a commuter can book their first and mile through an auto and middle mile journey through the Chennai Metro Rail system.”

Soon, the ticket services will be available on PhonePe and Google Maps too.

M A Siddique, managing director, CMRL said, “By partnering with ONDC, CMRL is now completely opening up access to its ticketing application service, allowing a wide range of app developers to integrate their apps with the CMRL ticketing system.”

Dayanidhi D of Namma Yatri app said, the convenience is that commuters don’t need to switch to multiple apps and it is all integrated in one single platform.

Shireesh Joshi of ONDC said, “What we are bringing today is an opportunity for any kind of product, any kind of service to be part of a single network where buyer can access based on their requirement, seller can sell based on their requirements and intermediaries don’t control or direct the buyers and sellers. It will create an opportunity for all businesses to find their own market, not just to survive but succeed as well.”