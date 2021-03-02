Chennai

Chennai Metro Rail increases peak hour frequency

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has announced that it will operate trains every five minutes from 7 a.m. till 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. from Tuesday.

