Chennai Metro Rail gets NITI Aayog nod to procure more trains

In a significant development, NITI Aayog has given approval to the Chennai Metro Rail to buy 28 additional trains for the Phase I project.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they received nod to procure more trains to operate in the 54-km Phase I network. “Next, the project proposal will be forwarded to the Department of Economic Affairs and the Department of Finance. If they recommend it, then we can seek loan assistance from international banks,” an official said.

Nearly 2.7 lakh passengers use the Chennai Metro Rail system in the city daily. With congestion increasing during peak hours, commuters have been seeking better frequency. Except for the stretch between Alandur and Washermanpet, where trains are available every three minutes, the frequency in the other stretches ranges between 6 and 12 minutes. If the frequency needs to be improved, CMRL would need additional trains, officials said.

Hence, the CMRL has brought on board a consultant who conducted a study and recommended that 28 six-coach trains were needed for the Phase I network, keeping in mind the growing patronage. Along with the trains, the station facilities, too, would have to be upgrade, the total cost amounting to ₹2,820 crore.

Last year, the project proposal was forwarded to the State government, which was approved in August. Sources said that an international bank has already evinced interest to fund the project. “Now that NITI Aayog has given clearance, we hope the Department of Finance and the Department of Economic Affairs give a go-ahead next month. Afterwards, we will post the project for funding. It may take about two years to manufacture and receive the trains in the city for operations,” the official said.