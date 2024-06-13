GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Chennai Metro Rail gets NITI Aayog nod to procure more trains

Published - June 13, 2024 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar
Nearly 2.7 lakh passengers use the Chennai Metro Rail system in the city daily. With congestion increasing during peak hours, commuters have been seeking better frequency. 

Nearly 2.7 lakh passengers use the Chennai Metro Rail system in the city daily. With congestion increasing during peak hours, commuters have been seeking better frequency.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

In a significant development, NITI Aayog has given approval to the Chennai Metro Rail to buy 28 additional trains for the Phase I project.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they received nod to procure more trains to operate in the 54-km Phase I network. “Next, the project proposal will be forwarded to the Department of Economic Affairs and the Department of Finance. If they recommend it, then we can seek loan assistance from international banks,” an official said.

Nearly 2.7 lakh passengers use the Chennai Metro Rail system in the city daily. With congestion increasing during peak hours, commuters have been seeking better frequency. Except for the stretch between Alandur and Washermanpet, where trains are available every three minutes, the frequency in the other stretches ranges between 6 and 12 minutes. If the frequency needs to be improved, CMRL would need additional trains, officials said.

Hence, the CMRL has brought on board a consultant who conducted a study and recommended that 28 six-coach trains were needed for the Phase I network, keeping in mind the growing patronage. Along with the trains, the station facilities, too, would have to be upgrade, the total cost amounting to ₹2,820 crore.

Last year, the project proposal was forwarded to the State government, which was approved in August. Sources said that an international bank has already evinced interest to fund the project. “Now that NITI Aayog has given clearance, we hope the Department of Finance and the Department of Economic Affairs give a go-ahead next month. Afterwards, we will post the project for funding. It may take about two years to manufacture and receive the trains in the city for operations,” the official said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.