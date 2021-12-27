Chennai Metro Rail floats fresh tenders

Six tenders for construction of underground stations in the phase II project cancelled

Nearly two weeks after cancelling six tenders for construction of underground stations in the phase II project, Chennai Metro Rail has floated them afresh, hoping to find new contractors.

Early this month, the decision to cancel six tenders for building several underground stations in two corridors in the phase II project — Madhavaram to SIPCOT and Madhavaram to Shollinganallur — had to be made when the lowest bidders had given exorbitant quotes for carrying out the work.

In the six tenders, they had to build underground stations along the stretch from Madhavaram to Taramani and Kolathur to Nathamuni.

But since they had submitted a quote which was nearly 40-50% higher than the estimate made by the Chennai Metro Rail, the tenders were cancelled recently.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have now began rolling out these tenders afresh and this process would be finished in the next 3 - 4 months and new contracts would be awarded.

“This time, unlike before, the cost estimate for construction of each work has also been published in the tender so that contractors know the amount and quote accordingly,” an official said.

For instance, the estimated value for building five underground stations from Kilpauk Medical College to Thousand Lights is ₹1,176 crore.

Similarly, the prices have been mentioned for the other tenders involving underground station construction work. Revised deadlines for finishing the project is being worked out now by the officials since there will be delays owing to the cancellation of these tenders.

Meanwhile, two contractors who are engaged in building tunnels have been carrying out the excavation work now.

The immediate priority is to finish building the diaphragm wall in specific locations between Madhavaram to Taramani after which the tunnelling work may start sometime next year.