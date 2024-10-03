Chennai Metro Rail phase II finally gets Centre’s approval

The Union Cabinet, on Thursday (October 3, 2024), finally approved the Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project giving much needed impetus to the project.

The ₹63,246 crore phase II project will span across 118.9 km with 128 stations and will have multi-modal integration at 21 locations. As per a release, the approval is for three corridors of the phase II project—Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee(corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5). The release does not make a commitment for funding by the Centre, but acknowledges a financial implication for ₹63,246 crores.

Last week, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had yet again sought the Centre’s share for this project. Sources in Chennai Metro Rail said, in the last couple of days, there had been numerous queries from the Centre regarding the project.

“From land acquisition to the extension, there were several questions. One of the key points was, why the length of the project was changed almost three times. From the initial 107 km, it went upto 118.9 km and the cost too was changed quite a few times. They needed justification for all these issues and it was answered,” a source said.

There is expected relief in the State government camp, who read it to be mean that the Centre’s contribution of nearly ₹7,400 crore will come through soon. There is expectation that the current pace of the project will pick up, sources said.

Thank you, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, for accepting our request during my last meeting with you and approving the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. This long pending demand of the people of Tamil Nadu having been addressed now, we are confident of completing the… https://t.co/rCGCM3zkgW — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 3, 2024

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said the long-pending demand of the people of Tamil Nadu had been addressed now. ‘‘We are confident of completing the project at the earliest,’’ the Chief Minister said, on social media platform X.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the State’s request during his meeting with him recently, and approving the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail Project.

Many congested and busy locations including Vadapalani, Purasaiwalkam, Adyar, Nungambakkam, Thirumayilai, Sholinganallur, Taramani, Nandanam and Porur in the city will stand to benefit, as the trains will run through the stations to be set up in these areas.