Chennai Metro Rail decides to allow advertisements on pillars to boost its non-fare revenue

August 29, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has decided to allow advertisements on the pillars of its elevated stretches as part of an effort to tap new streams of revenue.

The bids have been floated and the contractor is likely to be selected in a few months. There will be themes depicting the city’s culture and the State tourism in these advertisements.

According to officials of CMRL, advertisements will be painted on the pillars on Thirumangalam-CMBT, CMBT-Ashok Nagar, Ashok Nagar-Ekkatuthangal, Ekkatuthangal-Alandur, Saidapet-Guindy and Guindy-Alandur stretches. This plan to monetise the space on pillars will increase the non-fare box revenue, an official said.

“While ticket fare does bring in revenue, that is certainly not adequate and there is room for improvement. We are able to meet the operational expenditure now. But as the patronage has been going up and there are about 2.6 lakh people using the system every day, the expenditure rises. So, we need to have a significant non-fare box revenue. This will come through leasing out spaces in stations to firms or retail outlets, permitting firms to place the company’s name as prefix to station name, putting up advertisements on pillars and other such measures,” an official added.

The first elevated stretch of CMRL from Koyambedu to Alandur was thrown open to public in 2015 and subsequently the entire phase I and phase I extension projects were completed and a 54-km network became functional.

