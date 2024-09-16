Chennai Metro Rail completes cleaning of Okkiyam Maduvu waterway

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has completed the cleaning of Okkiyam Maduvu waterway and has increased the capacity of the vents, way ahead of the monsoon season. This waterway plays a significant role in collecting excess floodwater from the southern areas during monsoon and taking it to the confluence point with Bay of Bengal at Muttukadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the floods in December 2023 caused by Cyclone Michaung, the carrying capacity of the Okkiyam Maduvu bridge was insufficient and hence it was decided that the vents should be expanded, according to a press release.

“Subsequently, to address this, a meeting was held at the Secretariat, and it was decided to increase the capacity of the vent to 200 m with an addition of 1.5-m vertical clearance. The work is part of the construction of a two-lane road on the bridge with a provision of three additional lanes on either side,” the release said.

The CMRL has finished the pile work for the two-lane road, completed the cleaning of the Maduvu and now, the five vents have bigger capacity to take in the surge of water.

The CMRL will take up the remaining work when the monsoon ends.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.