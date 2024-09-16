GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metro Rail completes cleaning of Okkiyam Maduvu waterway

Published - September 16, 2024 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has completed the cleaning of Okkiyam Maduvu waterway and has increased the capacity of the vents, way ahead of the monsoon season. This waterway plays a significant role in collecting excess floodwater from the southern areas during monsoon and taking it to the confluence point with Bay of Bengal at Muttukadu.

During the floods in December 2023 caused by Cyclone Michaung, the carrying capacity of the Okkiyam Maduvu bridge was insufficient and hence it was decided that the vents should be expanded, according to a press release.

“Subsequently, to address this, a meeting was held at the Secretariat, and it was decided to increase the capacity of the vent to 200 m with an addition of 1.5-m vertical clearance. The work is part of the construction of a two-lane road on the bridge with a provision of three additional lanes on either side,” the release said.

The CMRL has finished the pile work for the two-lane road, completed the cleaning of the Maduvu and now, the five vents have bigger capacity to take in the surge of water.

The CMRL will take up the remaining work when the monsoon ends.


