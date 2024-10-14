Chennai Metro Rail chalks-out extensive plan to manage rain and waterlogging ahead of ensuing monsoon

From mobilising 200 high-power motor pumps to creating temporary walls to close tunnels, Chennai Metro Rail has chalked-out an extensive plan to monitor and manage, if flood-like situation arises in the city in the next couple of days.

As the northeast monsoon is set to begin and Chennai gets ready to face massive rainfall, Chennai Metro Rail has taken numerous mitigation measures to ensure stations remain accessible and the areas, where phase II project is under way, have 200 dewatering pumps of varying capacities — 200 HP, 100 HP and 50 HP — in place. This aside, they have commissioned 10 lorry-mounted pumps to remain on standby as well, which can be quickly transported to any area to tackle contingencies.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), for each area, an official has been designated to monitor the ground situation round-the-clock. “We have also created a centralised control room to oversee areas witnessing waterlogging issues, localities in need of assistance and there will be an hourly update. We are much more prepared this time and the work started more than two months back,” an official said.

CMRL has identified 10 critical areas, including Koyambedu, near Grain Market, Arumbakkam, Porur Junction, Thiruvanmiyur, Indira Nagar, St. Thomas Mount and OMR, and deployed additional pumps in these locations, besides putting in place measures to clear flood water effectively. In Thiruvanmiyur and Government Estate, officials said, they have carried out civil work to prevent blocking of drains.

“At the tunnel openings in some of the important locations like Otteri and Adyar, we have created temporary walls. In the other locations, we have stocked sand bags and cement blocks to create a barrier,” he added.

Additional train services

Chennai Metro Rail plans to run additional train services from October 15 to 17. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., CMRL will operate a train service every five minutes between Chennai Central and St. Thomas Mount stations and a train service every six minutes between Chennai airport and Wimco Nagar stations.

Between Washermanpet and Alandur, there will be a train every three minutes.

But there will be no direct train services from Chennai Central to Chennai airport via Koyambedu and commuters would have to switch trains at Alandur.

CMRL has advised passengers not to park vehicles in St. Thomas Mount and Arumbakkam stations during these three days.