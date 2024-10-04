GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metro Rail brings consultant on board to develop land parcel near Thirumangalam Metro station

Published - October 04, 2024 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

To step up additional revenue for the ₹63,246-crore phase II project, Chennai Metro Rail has brought on board a consultant to optimally use a prime property near Thirumangalam Metro Rail station.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have awarded a contract for ₹27.61 lakh to a joint venture between Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited and Anarock Property Consultants Private Limited for this consultancy work.

At Thirumangalam, near the upcoming phase II project station, CMRL has a land parcel of about 600 metres and had floated bids for consultancy services to explore options and utilise it in the best way possible.

The consultant will now put together a detailed project report in three months and as part of it, they will undertake a feasibility study, provide transactional advice, concept planning and market analysis. They will carry out a study and give a comprehensive land use report for this parcel and it will aid in commercial development near the upcoming station. These documents will then be handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority for their approval, after which construction can be taken up.

Non-fare revenue is a crucial part of a Metro Rail system project and helps to augment the revenue of the system. Thirumangalam, being one of the important stations linking phase I and phase II network, is expected to draw a lot of passenger traffic and hence there are extensive plans to tap this potential. While in the phase I project, Thirumangalam is an underground station, in phase II, an elevated station has been planned.

Unlike the phase I project, a lot of focus in the phase II project has been paid to this aspect during the construction stage itself. Land parcels have been identified at different locations in the city for taking up commercial development, officials said.

