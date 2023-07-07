ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro plans to have roving attendants in driverless trains

July 07, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

CMRL to buy 138 three-coach driverless trains for the Phase II project under three contracts for three corridors; the roving attendants will be on duty for the first three years to attend to any glitch

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhavaram-SIPCOT corridor under Chennai Metro Phase II project will have driverless trains. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) will operate driverless trains in Phase II project and the first service is likely to be launched in 2026. Initially, CMRL plans to have roving attendants in these trains.

According to officials of CMRL, 138 three-coach driverless trains will be purchased under the Phase II project. These trains will be purchased in three contracts for three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5).

“While these trains will be put through extensive tests for a year before being deployed for public use, we deem it important to have roving attendants during the initial years of operations to attend to any glitch or any other emergency. We plan to retain these staff during the first three years,” an official said.

Designs are getting finalised for the trains and will be ready in a month’s time. Officials said the first batch of 26 trains, which will run on the stretch between Poonamallee and Porur, will be delivered by the middle of next year. 

