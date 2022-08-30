Chennai Metro plans to add more parking space

With a few stations having last mile connectivity options, passengers depend on two wheelers or four wheelers to travel to the metro stations

In view of the increasing demand, Chennai Metro Rail plans to increase the parking space in some of the stations in phase I project.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), in Koyambedu, Arumbakkam, Meenambakkam, St. Thomas Mount, Little Mount, Mannadi and Chennai airport, they have been looking at possibilities of expanding the parking area. Only a handful of stations have last mile connectivity options — mini buses — operating to nearby areas and hence, the majority of the passengers depend on two wheelers or four wheelers to travel to the station.

“For passengers in the southern areas like Pallavaram, Chrompet, Chitlappakkam and Tambaram, Chennai airport is the closest station. But we have limited parking here and it gets full easily. So, many passengers travel to Meenambakkam and park their vehicles. As a result, many passengers say they find it difficult to find a space for their vehicles in both these stations,” an official said.

CMRL has requested additional space from Airports Authority of India (AAI) for parking at Chennai airport and in Meenambakkam too, they have been making arrangements to stretch the parking space.

“Similarly, Koyambedu is another important station with a footfall of nearly 8,500 passengers. There are about 4,000 passengers in each of these stations — Little Mount, St Thomas Mount and Mannadi. We have been getting requests from passengers for more parking space. We have identified some land near these stations to cater to parking facilities,” he added.