Chennai Metro phase II will have two elevated levels

27 June 2021 23:09 IST

In the Metro phase 2 project, commuters travelling from Porur to Alwarthirunagar will see trains running in two elevated corridors, when the section opens for the public.

The phase II project will be built with an estimated of cost of ₹61,843 crore, covering 118.9 km in three corridors. The double-decker section is common for the Madhavaram to Shollinganallur and Poonamallee to Light House corridors. The project’s third corridor is Madhavaram to SIPCOT. The double-decker stretch from Porur to Alwarthirunagar, a distance of nearly 5 km, will have five stations — Porur, Alapakkam, Karambakkam, Valasaravakkam and Alwarthirunagar. In this stretch, the stations will common for both corridors, and will have one concourse and two platforms for commuters to switch over easily. Porur alone will have two closely located stations.

Tenders will be given out section by section for both the elevated and underground stretches. The plan is to open the Porur to Power House and Porur to Poonamallee stretches first. The double-decker stretch forms a part of the Porur to Power House stretch. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the tender for building the double-decker stretch has been awarded to L&T, and the work will commence soon.

“The five stations will have a common pier, and the corridor from Madhavaram to Shollinganallur will run above the one from Poonamallee to Light House. They should be open by early 2025,” an official said.